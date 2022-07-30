Man dies after shooting in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon on Forest Park Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 6 p.m., where he died from his injuries. His age is unknown at this time.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue near the Parkview Apartments. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.