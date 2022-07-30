Here’s how to get help after St. Louis area flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Many have been directly affected by the flooding. News 4 has compiled a list of resources for people who need assistance.

How to get help in Missouri

Residents can call the United Way at 211 to report flood damage. Authorities can use that information to track where the highest need is.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center will be held in Wentzville at 100 Mall Parkway from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday for those recovering from the flood in that area. Emergency cleanup supplies, food boxes, food stamp replacement services, financial assistance and other disaster-related services will be provided.

Another Multi-Agency Resource Center will be held in Florissant at 315 Howdershell Road Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. A press release from the governor’s office said two more resource center events are being finalized.

St. Louis City has set up mobile command centers in hard-hit neighborhoods, including Ellendale and Kingsway West, to provide food, water, cleaning supplies, PPE, and other items to local residents. More information is listed on the city’s website.

How to get help in Illinois

Illinois residents can call 800-782-7860 to report flood damage. Recovery resources are listed on the Recovery Illinois website.

For East St. Louis residents, Mason-Clark Middle School at 5510 State Street will serve as temporary housing starting Saturday at 11 a.m. for people who are displaced. Community Lifeline at 1764 State Street will be a community drop off site for food donations, clothing and toiletries.

