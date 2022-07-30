4Warn Weather: Low Rain Chances & Low 80s for Sunday

Weather Discussion: Most of the showers this weekend will stay south of I-70. There’s about a 20% chance some light showers make it into St. Louis, mainly Sunday morning. Temperatures hold mild in the lower 80s, with mostly cloudy skies even in areas that don’t see rain. No severe weather or flooding is expected this weekend, but you could hear a few rumbles of thunder.

A cold front will try to push into the area on Monday so a low chance of rain & storms is included in the forecast. Other than that, the big story is the return of big time heat and humidity for mid week.

