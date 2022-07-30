3 suspects in custody after chase, shots fired at officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase lead to shots being exchanged with officers in Madison County late Friday night.

Police said the three suspects were in a stolen car when the chase started. Tactical units tried to stop the car with spikes but were unsuccessful. The chase continued into Venice, Illinois. One passenger was let out of the car to run before police eventually caught him. Officers said the two other suspects stayed in the car when the car crashed.

Officials said one of the suspects began firing shots at the officers before they returned fire. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

