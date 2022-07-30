3 suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Madison County late Friday night.

An initial investigation found that Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at Bissell Street at Klein Avenue, Venice, Illinois at around 10:26 p.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) started a chase on a carjacked car in their jurisdiction. Police said the car crashed after it crossed over into Illinois.

One of the passengers left the car and began shooting at the police. SLMPD officers said they returned fire and hit the shooter. The driver and shooter were both arrested. The shooting suspect was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

ISP has assumed the investigation. No further information is available.

