3 suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Madison County late Friday night.

An initial investigation found that Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at Bissell Street at Klein Avenue, Venice, Illinois at around 10:26 p.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) started a chase on a carjacked car in their jurisdiction. Police said the car crashed after it crossed over into Illinois.

One of the passengers left the car and began shooting at the police. SLMPD officers said they returned fire and hit the shooter. The driver and shooter were both arrested. The shooting suspect was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

ISP has assumed the investigation. No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
File Graphic
Teen dead after hit-and-run in St. Louis City identified
water rescue
St. Peters man hopes to find, thank first responders after being rescued from flood
Missouri political poll
How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions