15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say.

Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.

Two victims later showed up at a hospital but police are not sure if they were shot at the same scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

