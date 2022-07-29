St. Louis man sentenced for making and selling child porn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after creating and selling child pornography.

Investigators said Kailon Vontez Lewis, 23, made four pornographic videos that involved an underage girl. He then sold the videos online for $40 each before admitting to having thousands of pictures containing child porn.

Multiple tips came to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Lewis which eventually alerted investigators. Lewis pleaded guilty in December to one count of production of child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit the website here.

