St. Louis City provides mobile command centers, emergency resources to neighborhoods impacted by flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City departments have deployed emergency resources and mobile command centers to residents who were affected by the flood.

They have set up command centers in hard-hit neighborhoods, including Ellendale and Kingsway West, to provide food, water, cleaning supplies, PPE, and other items to local residents. They also worked with the Urban League to provide residents with hotel locations to stay in.

“The Department of Public Safety is engaging each of our divisions to ensure people can stay safe in their neighborhoods,” Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom said. “We encourage City residents in need to visit the mobile command centers closest to them to get the help they need.”

The Department of Health distributed 50 care kits to residents and encouraged them to protect themselves while cleaning up their homes by wearing rubber gloves, and rubber boots. The city’s street department is also providing dumpsters for residents to dispose of any bulk items.

Residents who want to report flood damage inside their homes should call the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District at 314-768-6260. To report storm damage, or for more information on emergency sources, residents should call the Citizens Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 or 2-1-1, or visit stlouis-mo.gov/flood.

