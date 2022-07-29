SB I-55 shut down in South City due to shooting

Police shut down Interstate 55 after a person was shot.
Police shut down Interstate 55 after a person was shot.(MoDOT)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway in South City Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police say a man was inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Southbound I-55 is closed near the scene, and traffic is being forced to exit off the highway at Gasconade. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Gavel
St. Louis man sentenced for making and selling child porn
Ameren Jackie Joyner Kersee
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren
tsa guns
Lambert Airport says it sees increase in guns taken through security
Thursday, the City of East St. Louis announced the city has declared a State of Emergency due...
East St. Louis announces emergency declaration days after historic flooding