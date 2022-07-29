SB I-55 shut down in South City due to shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway in South City Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police say a man was inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Southbound I-55 is closed near the scene, and traffic is being forced to exit off the highway at Gasconade. There are no further details at this time.

