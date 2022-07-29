Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois presented the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center with a $130,000 check.

The youth center in East St. Louis helps countless youth through its academic and after-school programs and summer camp. The foundation announced Thursday it is renaming its gym in honor of Richard Mark.

Mark is the chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

tsa guns
Lambert Airport says it sees increase in guns taken through security
Thursday, the City of East St. Louis announced the city has declared a State of Emergency due...
East St. Louis announces emergency declaration days after historic flooding
A SurveyUSA poll released July 28, 2022 has Eric Schmitt & Trudy Busch Valentine winning their...
Exclusive polling has Schmitt, Valentine squaring off to replace U.S. Senator Blunt
Thursday, the City of East St. Louis announced the city has declared a State of Emergency due...
East St. Louis announces emergency declaration days after historic flooding