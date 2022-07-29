Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois presented the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center with a $130,000 check.

The youth center in East St. Louis helps countless youth through its academic and after-school programs and summer camp. The foundation announced Thursday it is renaming its gym in honor of Richard Mark.

Mark is the chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

