I-44 at Big Bend to close Saturday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Drivers who use I-44 should prepare for disruptions starting Saturday night. MoDOT crews will close the eastbound lanes starting at 8 p.m.

The crews will work on the Big Bend bridge. The westbound lanes will also close starting at midnight. Traffic will be routed over the ramps but drivers should expect delays.

The old bridge was torn out months ago.

