High school in North City damaged by flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soldan High School in North City was damaged by flooding Thursday, St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) told News 4.

Photos released by SLPS Friday morning show floodwaters in the cafeteria and on some nearby stairs. The photos also show flood damage to a door.

The school year starts in less than a month. SLPS says it is working to have the building cleaned up and ready in time.

