Carjacking leads to police chase, ends in Downtown crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Illinois State Police, East St. Louis Police and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are at the scene of a car crash just outside Ballpark Village Friday afternoon.

A car slammed into another vehicle in Downtown St. Louis. At least one person was arrested after the crash. East St. Louis Police have a K-9 at the scene.

SLMPD tells News 4 a car chase began after a carjacking on South Grand. Police said the suspects then drove over to Illinois, where Illinois State Police began to pursue them. After driving back to St. Louis, the chase ended with a crash on Broadway near Ballpark Village.

Police had the area blocked off and traffic is being redirected.

