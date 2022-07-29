Food, cleaning supplies to be distributed to flood victims at two centers in St. Louis County this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two distribution centers for cleaning supplies, food and water will be open for flood victims in St. Louis County this weekend.

The centers are part of a partnership between the St. Louis County Department of Health, other county departments, the Red Cross and others. Information on the two centers are as follows:

Saturday:

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. or while supplies last at St. Vincent Community Center at 7335 St. Charles Rock Road

Sunday:

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. or while supplies last at the south parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria.

County officials say other services may also be free to anyone affected by recent flooding.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.