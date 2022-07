CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in the Metro East Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of East 5th Street to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A fire truck pumps water to put out a burning home in Cahokia Heights, (KMOV)

