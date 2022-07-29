Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in...
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)(Patrick Semansky | Source: The Associated Press)
By Stephanie Usery
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden.

The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again.

The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is Minus 32, which is 3 points lower than it was in a May poll conducted by the same pollsters.

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

Those surveyed concluded that Governor Mike Parson’s approval rating sits at Plus 4. It was Plus 8 in May polling. While Senator Josh Hawley slides 3 points from Minus 2 in May to Minus 5 in July.

About the Poll

SurveyUSA conducted polling exclusively for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA) and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

The survey was conducted by interviewing 2,400 Missouri adults online from 07/24/22 through 07/27/22. Of those adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote, of which 787 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the Republican primary and 547 were determined to be likely to vote in the Democratic primary. Among those interviewed, 1,591 were determined likely to vote in the November general election.

The survey pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, according to SurveyUSA.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri political poll
How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions
St. Louis got more than 8 inches of rain in seven hours overnight, leaving the city reeling...
St. Louis City provides mobile command centers, emergency resources to neighborhoods impacted by flood
Heavy police presence outside Ballpark Village after crash
Ruby is News 4's Pet of the Week
Meet Ruby! Our Pet of the Week