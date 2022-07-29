4Warn Weather: A Few Slight Rain Chances This Weekend

Weather Discussion: Good news - no widespread, heavy rain expected in the forecast. Saturday a few showers are possible over the Ozarks, well south of St. Louis. Sunday, we have a 30% chance for rain & storms. Some of the computer models keep the rain just south of the metro while others bring it as far North as the STL Metro. So it’s entirely possible that STL doesn’t get a drop this weekend. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs only in the low 80s.

The heat & humidity returns next week and it looks like it will be here for a while.

