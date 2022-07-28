State of emergency declared in East St. Louis

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Mayor Robert Eastern III released a state of emergency in East St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Due to the flooding in the area, more than 25 families were rescued from their homes and displaced. Eastern released a statement following the flood.

“Since the moment the flooding occurred, I have been working diligently with our Public Safety, Public Works and Emergency Management staff to address the needs of our residents which included food, clothing, medication, and temporary housing. The City of East St. Louis is currently coordinating emergency assistance for displaced residents in partnership with the United Way of Greater of St. Louis, State Representative Latoya Greenwood, State Senator Christopher Belt, Illinois Emergency Management, and other nonprofit organizations. My heart goes out to the residents who were affected by the storm.”

Residents who are in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the United Way of Greater St. Louis at 211, Urban League (618) 274-1150, and the Community Lifeline at (618) 482-2950.

