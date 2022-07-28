18-year-old shot in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot Thursday in South City.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Eiler St. Police found the teen on the sidewalk after he was shot.

Reports state two suspects came from a gangway and began shooting at him, and one of the bullets struck him in the hip. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

