Severe rain causes more flooding across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis area is under a flash flood warning as another day of heavy rain hits the bi-state.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the St. Louis City and County border were closed as of 3 p.m. due to the heavy rain. Cameras from the Missouri Department of Transportation show traffic backing up from I-70 at Florissant down to I-70 at Union. The interstate slightly cleared by 4 p.m. and traffic moved more.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 55/70 in East St. Louis are closed and traffic is being diverted to I-64 eastbound.

St. Louis City said North Kingshighway is flooding between St. Louis and Natural Bridge. The road isn’t passable and drivers are asked to stay away from the area. Several cars were left in the water and the city’s police department said all occupants got out.

A daycare in the 4700 of Washington had multiple people and children trapped inside rising flood waters. The city said the area of Hodiamont and Horton saw 7 feet of water and residents are trapped in their homes.

Other flooded St. Louis City streets people are urged to avoid:

4900 block of Labadie.

Pershing and Debalivere.

Lindell and Union.

Delmar and Claredon.

Vandeventer and Washington.

Traffic was backed up on I-44 in both directions between Grand and Hampton.

Rain caused problems on I-64 from Kingshighway in the city all the way to Brentwood. The interstate was closed in both directions at Hampton. Traffic was also congested in the area of I-64 onto I-170, all the way to Delmar.

North 81st Street is closed between Bunkum Road and Forest Boulevard in Washington Park in the Metro East due to flooding. IL-111 from State Street to St. Clair Avenue is also closed.

Route C and MO-94 in St. Charles County also flooded.

The Missouri History Museum canceled its events for Thursday night due to weather.

