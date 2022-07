ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died after he was shot Wednesday in North St. Louis County, police said.

Officers found the man in his vehicle around 8:20 p.m. after he crashed into a tree near Larimore Road and Reale Avenue. He had been shot and was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

No other information was immediately released.

