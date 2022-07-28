Loop Trolley hits the tracks for safety test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in three years, the Delmar Loop Trolley is back on its tracks.

The trolley cars were in action on the first day of safety testing Tuesday. Bi-state development has taken over operations after it was shut down in 2019 due to financial issues.

However, reactions are still mixed over the return of the troubled trolley. Watch above to hear from local residents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.