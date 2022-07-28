Advertisement

Loop Trolley hits the tracks for safety test

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in three years, the Delmar Loop Trolley is back on its tracks.

The trolley cars were in action on the first day of safety testing Tuesday. Bi-state development has taken over operations after it was shut down in 2019 due to financial issues.

However, reactions are still mixed over the return of the troubled trolley. Watch above to hear from local residents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 15-year-old moped driver hit, killed in South City
15-year-old moped driver killed in South City crash
St. Peters will be offering flood debris pickup for residents who were affected by the flood on...
St. Peters offers bulky item pickup for residents affected by flood
metrolink
Repairs to flood-damaged MetroLink could take weeks
Residents returned to the Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments in Hazelwood, less than 24 hours...
Displaced because of flooding, Hazelwood residents return to apartments to pick up belongings