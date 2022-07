EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Highway I-55 and 70 Northbound is closed due to the flooding in East St. Louis.

IDOT says all of the traffic is being diverted to I-64 Eastbound and encourages drivers to reconnect with I-55 and 70. They also encourage drivers to avoid the area until their pumps can catch up with the rain.

