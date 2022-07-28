Flash flood warnings issued for St. Louis City and County, Jefferson County, parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Flash flood warnings were issued for four area counties Thursday until 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings for southwestern Madison County, northwestern St. Clair County, central St. Louis County, St. Louis City and Jefferson County.

The St. Louis County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents to turn around if they see flooded waters. Many roadways are already flooded in the immediate area.

News 4 is keeping track of flooded roadways as the rainfall progresses.

The St. Louis City Fire Department has reported multiple vehicles stuck in rising water with people trapped inside.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

flood
News 4 tracks flooding
first responders flooding
Flooding resumes in St. Louis
KMOV News
Watch Live: Updates on heavy rainfall in the region
Both directions of Interstate 64 at Hampton were closed Thursday due to flash flooding.
Severe rain causes more flooding across St. Louis