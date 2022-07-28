Flash flood warnings issued for St. Louis City and County, Jefferson County, parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Flash flood warnings were issued for four area counties Thursday until 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings for southwestern Madison County, northwestern St. Clair County, central St. Louis County, St. Louis City and Jefferson County.

The St. Louis County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents to turn around if they see flooded waters. Many roadways are already flooded in the immediate area.

News 4 is keeping track of flooded roadways as the rainfall progresses.

The St. Louis City Fire Department has reported multiple vehicles stuck in rising water with people trapped inside.

⚠️PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH STANDING WATER⚠️



Several feet of water have been reported throughout #STLCity.



Don’t take the chance! #YourFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/vg2zyfH5gP — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 28, 2022

