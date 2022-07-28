Displaced because of flooding, Hazelwood residents return to apartments to pick up belongings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents returned to the Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments in Hazelwood, less than 24 hours after being rescued amid rising floodwaters.

“We’re actually homeless,” Melanie Pork, a resident in one of the apartment complexes said. “I see stuff like this on tv, but you never expect for it to happen to you.”

News 4 met with residents as they re-entered their apartments to pick up belongings. Inside, you could feel how drenched the first floor of the building was with water, which carried a strong moldy smell.

“[I’m] shocked. It really hit home. [Because] we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Alisa Smith, another resident said.

Smith says she was one of the last people to get out of her Hazelwood apartment building Tuesday evening.

“We had the elder people go and the people with babies first, and since I was on the second floor, I [rode] it out until they told us we had to go,” she said.

“It was scary. It was scary. [Because] of how much this was flooded, people could’ve actually died for real,” said Pork. “This was no joke yesterday.”

Hazelwood police say all but two complexes in this community are now unfit for living, which leaves residents feeling overwhelmed.

“Everybody is just looking for some answers. What should we do? Because we don’t know what move to make right now,” said Pork.

A number of residents at the Reserve tell News 4 they have tried reaching out to their leasing office and management company but have not received answers. News 4 also tried reaching out to them but has not heard back.

“Let us know what we got to do. Are you all going to help us get another place to stay? Give us something to get another place to stay or accommodate us with something. Let us know something,” said Pork.

The city of Hazelwood says residents can seek shelter at the James J Eagan community center in Florissant for the next few days.

News 4 asked the Red Cross if it is providing additional assistance, such as hotel vouchers, but at this time they are not.

“I don’t know which way to move, so eventually I’m going to have to move my stuff out of there,” said Pork.

Hazelwood police said it will be a while before anyone can live in their units again, but they plan to have police patrolling the neighborhood each day to ensure any property residents may have left behind is kept safe.

“We have to wait and see. it’s all we can do,” said Smith.

Officials say the city of Hazelwood is discussing how to help residents, which includes providing additional housing accommodations.

In total, Hazelwood PD says local agencies helped rescued around 140 residents across the city that were trapped in the floodwaters. Around 300 to 500 people are now displaced.

