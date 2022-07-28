Damage assessment teams check flooded areas

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Teams of workers with the St. Louis County government and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency are visiting locations in the St. Louis area that flooded on Tuesday. The information they gather will help determine the full extent of the damage.

Florissant Mayor Timothy Lowery accompanied a team from SEMA as it checked on damage to a shopping center at North Lindbergh and Washington Street.

“They promise me they’re going to try to get this done, the initial assessment done, as soon as possible so we can go to the next step,” he said.

The damage assessments will be compiled in a packet of information that will be sent to the White House and FEMA to request a presidential disaster declaration and to request federal financial assistance.

Anyone that had flood damage to a car, home or business is urged to report it by calling 211 or filling out a form at 211helps.org.

The Director of the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management, Michele Ryan, explained what would happen if the area qualifies for FEMA assistance.

“If our residents are approved for financial assistance, FEMA will send in their teams. They will set up centers, assistance centers and our residents who suffered the damage will actually go to those centers, sit down with FEMA representatives and fill out the application,” said Ryan.

Ryan also said the county is planning to set up distribution centers this weekend, where flood victims can pick up water, food and cleaning supplies. Details on the distribution centers’ locations and times of operation are expected to be announced Friday.

