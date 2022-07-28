Advertisement

Berkeley Police investigating teenager’s killing

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY (KMOV) -- A teenager is dead after an incident in Berkeley, police said.

The homicide happened in the 6000 block of Madison around 8 p.m. The Berkeley Police Department is investigating and said the suspect is still at large. The circumstances around the homicide are unclear.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

