4Warn Weather: Scattered Storms Today, Heat Returns Next Week

Weather Discussion: Scattered rain & storms today. We don’t anticipate any significant flooding but a few heavy downpours are possible. Watch for the chance of rain any time through the mid-evening.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday it dries out and will be partly cloudy, cooler & less humid. And the weekend looks nice without any intense heat, but we do have a 20% chance of a shower on Saturday, mainly S of STL, and a 40% chance for showers & storms Sunday.

More Heat: Hotter temps arrive next week with mid 90s by Tuesday & Wednesday, with upper 90s by Thursday. And the Extended outlook from August 4th to the 10th has a strong climate signal for hotter than normal temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.