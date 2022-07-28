4Warn Weather: Heavy Rain Is Done, Dry For Friday

Weather Discussion: Heavy rain is done. It was more isolated and not as heavy as Tuesday, but it hit the core of the metro and the city with 1″ to 4″. However, it wasn’t that heavy all over the metro, Lambert airport only recorded 0.27″. But the heavy rain is done and we’ll stay dry tonight. Next rain chance is Saturday night into Sunday, about a 30% chance for St. Louis right and a little higher chance south of St. Louis.

More Heat: Hotter temps arrive next week with mid 90s by Tuesday & Wednesday, with upper 90s by Thursday. And the Extended outlook from August 4th to the 10th has a strong climate signal for hotter than normal temperatures.

