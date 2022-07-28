4Warn Alert: Scattered Storms Today, Some heavy Rain

Weather Discussion: Scattered rain & storms today. A few heavy downpours are possible and while not nearly as bad as Tuesday’s flooding, there could be some isolated flooding in poor drainage areas and ponding on roads. Since some areas were hit so hard earlier in the week with rainfall, be very careful of any isolated flooded roads. The heaviest storms will move south of St. Louis by early evening.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday it dries out and will be partly cloudy, cooler & less humid. And the weekend looks nice without any intense heat, but we do have a 20% chance of a shower on Saturday, mainly S of STL, and a 40% chance for showers & storms Sunday.

More Heat: Hotter temps arrive next week with mid 90s by Tuesday & Wednesday, with upper 90s by Thursday. And the Extended outlook from August 4th to the 10th has a strong climate signal for hotter than normal temperatures.

