48-year-old man missing in Edwardsville

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Edwardsville Police reported a missing man Thursday.

Reports say, Grady Giger, 48, was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Dr. He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt with suspenders, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Giger often takes short walks and likes to go to comic book stores, gas stations, hospitals, and restaurants. Police say he left without taking his daily medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edwardsville police department at 618-656-2131.

