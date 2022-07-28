15-year-old moped driver killed in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old driver was killed after a late Wednesday night crash in south St. Louis

The crash happened in the 6900 block of South Broadway just past 11:30 p.m., police said. An SUV turned onto Loughborough when it hit a moped. The 15-year-old moped driver was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.