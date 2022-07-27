University City sees major clean-up efforts, donations being taken to help with flood relief

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - Cleanup efforts are underway in University City on Wednesday after homes and cars were destroyed due to flooding earlier in the week.

Sidewalks and streets are covered in furniture, debris and people’s belongings that have been destroyed. Beau Jarrett lives near Dartmouth and Midland and says he’s just grateful the damage to his stuff wasn’t worse.

“There were whole houses underwater,” Jarrett says. “It’s just our basement and our garage. Everyone’s okay. We can still sleep here tonight and everything can be replaced.”

For many in University City, basements and garages took the direct hit.

Sydnei Edward says both of her family’s cars are totaled after being completely covered with water.

Other items damaged were washers, dryers and couches. Most of the items have to be thrown away after being covered in flood and sewer water.

“Losing all of that stuff, it was overwhelming,” Edward says. “We got rid of as much stuff as we could.”

Edward says going through her damaged property has led to a lot of tears.

“A lot of pictures, diplomas and a lot of keepsake things that we’re not able to get back,” Edward says. “We’re gonna try and blow dry it but there’s no telling if we’re gonna be able to get that stuff back.”

With so many people having to throw stuff out, the need in the area is great.

The University City Education Foundation is accepting donations for flood relief. People are asked to donate non-perishable food items, clothing, shoes, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, toys, pet supplies and bedding.

Elizabeth Quinn lives in Brentwood but after seeing how many families in University City were impacted, she decided to donate diapers and children’s clothes.

“Kids’ clothes are so expensive,” Quinn says. “And diapers, I mean a typical box of diapers is like $50 so losing that can be really tremendous for families struggling with diaper needs.”

Donations can be taken to the McNair Administration Building at 7700 Olive Blvd. on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.