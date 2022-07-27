U-Haul offers free storage for people impacted by flood damage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you were impacted by flooding and need a place to store your belongings, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage.

“Countless families have watched as their homes take on water, leaving damaged possessions behind,” said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Area District Vice President. “Anyone impacted by these storms can make use of a storage room or U-Box container at no cost for one month while availability exists at our cooperating stores.”

Here are the eight locations in St. Louis offering this service:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alton - 2851 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florissant (U-Box only) - 1800 N. Hwy. 67 Florissant, MO 63031

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Florissant - 11219 W. Florissant Ave. Florissant, MO 63033

U-Haul Storage of Overland - 1600 Dielman Road Overland, MO 63132

U-Haul Storage & Moving of Downtown St. Louis - 418 S. Tucker Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63102

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dutchtown - 4230 Gravois Ave. St. Louis, MO 63116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lemay - 2529 Lemay Ferry Road St. Louis, MO 63125

