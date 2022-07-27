Advertisement

St. Peters offers bulky item pickup for residents affected by flood

St. Peters will be offering flood debris pickup for residents who were affected by the flood on July 26.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Peters will be offering flood debris pickup for residents that were affected by the flood.

They will offer it to residents who encountered sewer backups, basement flooding, or first-floor flooding. Twenty of the pickups will be scheduled per day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

They are accepting all bulky items. Any loose or small items need to be bagged or boxed.

To schedule a pickup, contact the St. Peters Solid Waste Office at 636-970-1456 and select “option 1″.

