Report flood damage by dialing 211

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Floodwater from the rain-swollen Coldwater Creek caused damage at most of the businesses in the Florissant Meadows Shopping Center along N. Lindbergh in Florissant Tuesday. Workers at the Athletico Physical Therapy business told News 4 that water was 8 to 10 inches deep.

Across the street, floodwater filled the basement at the Baskin Robbins ice cream store. Ashley Newport is the owner of the business.

“Luckily our powers are back on but our basement’s flooded. And so we’ve lost a lot of inventory already and everything, so it’s disappointing,” she said.

Since most flood damage is not covered by insurance, Newport is hoping there’s a federal disaster declaration that would make flood victims eligible for low-interest loans. To convince the federal government that the flooding is extensive enough to qualify for a disaster declaration, St. Louis County emergency management officials are encouraging everyone to report damage.

Ann Vastmans is a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Emergency Management Office.

“Any residents who have incurred any damage due to the flooding, whether it is to their house or vehicle or any kind of property we’re asking that they call 211, the United Way. They have set up a damage reporting line for us there. So that we can start getting those reports there together.”

The way to report damage is by calling 211, which is the United Way phone number. You’re encouraged to be ready to give specifics about the damage.

