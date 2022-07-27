Repairs to flood-damaged MetroLink could take weeks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following Tuesday’s historic storm, MetroLink’s equipment and tracks were damaged by flash flooding.

As a result, the train will only operate between the Central West End and the Shiloh-Scott stations on the Red Line. The train will run between Shrewsbury and the University City- Big Bend stations on the Blue Line. Metro Transit is still assessing the damage but estimates the repairs could take up to two weeks or longer.

“MetroLink riders traveling through the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are encouraged to consider alternative transportation options until further notice,” Jerry Vallely of Bi-State Development said.

Call-A-Ride customers will be contacted about possible delays.

