Probable case of monkeypox found in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A probable monkeypox case has been discovered in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Wednesday that a man who lives there is believed to have the virus. The patient first went to a local clinic, where a specimen was collected and sent for sampling. Testing was completed Saturday. Based on the results, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection.

The disease was transmitted during sex with a person who later tested positive for monkeypox, according to the health department. Health officials are working to identify individuals who may have had contact with the man while he was infectious. The health department said anyone who had close contact with the patient who also meets the criteria for vaccine will be offered the monkeypox vaccine.

The man has been isolating at home in good condition. He has not required hospitalization.

Click here for more information about the monkeypox virus.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.