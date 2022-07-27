Advertisement

Over 40 vehicles have their windows shot out in unincorporated St. Clair County during heavy rains

A vehicle that had its windows shot out in St. Clair County.
A vehicle that had its windows shot out in St. Clair County.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is searching for leads after over 40 vehicles had their windows shot out.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren reported that the windows were shot out with either a pellet gun or BB gun Monday night into Tuesday morning. Due to the heavy rains that occurred around the same time, many of the vehicles also had water damage.

There were damage reports in the neighborhoods of Weatherstone, Lincolnshire and Chenot Place. Damage was also reported in areas along West Boulevard.

Deputies identified a white Chrysler 300 as being possibly involved. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Scott Mohrmann at 618-825-5712.

Image showing vehicle believed to be connected to windows being shot out in St. Clair County.
Image showing vehicle believed to be connected to windows being shot out in St. Clair County.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Department)

