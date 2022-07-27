The Muny cleans up after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The show will go on at The Muny Wednesday night.

Tuesday, massive flooding damaged the Forest Park staple, causing the performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical to be canceled. Most of the ground floor offices, wardrobe, carpentry shop and all of the lower level was underwater. Cleanup went on all day.

Tuesday night’s performance has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 1.

