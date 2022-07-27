Advertisement

The Muny cleans up after flooding

Tuesday, massive flooding damaged the Forest Park staple, causing the performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical to be canceled
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The show will go on at The Muny Wednesday night.

Tuesday, massive flooding damaged the Forest Park staple, causing the performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical to be canceled. Most of the ground floor offices, wardrobe, carpentry shop and all of the lower level was underwater. Cleanup went on all day.

Tuesday night’s performance has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 1.

