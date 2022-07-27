Advertisement

Man killed in Ferguson shooting

Jul. 27, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after getting shot in Ferguson.

Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said two people were arguing in the 2900 block of West Caddiefield Tuesday around 7 p.m. Tuesday. At some point, one of the men knocked the other to the ground. The man who was pushed down then shot his gun, hitting the other man.

The shooter then performed CPR on the man. Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he later died from his injury.

No other information was released.

