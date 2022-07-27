Advertisement

Man arrested in Fairview Heights after child pornography investigation

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- A man was arrested Tuesday in Fairview Heights and charged with having child pornography, police said.

Jesse J. Bier, 38, was arrested in the 800 block of Harbor Woods Drive. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

An investigation ensued after a CyberTipline report of child pornography sent by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated after the tip and aided local law enforcement investigators.

Bier was charged with seven counts of video child pornography. CyberTipline reports increased 42 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

