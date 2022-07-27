Advertisement

Local non-profit that provides school supplies suffers flood damage

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A non-profit that does so much good for the St. Louis area is reeling after rising flood waters seeped into its headquarters in Brentwood Tuesday.

The Little Bit Foundation raises money and provides school supplies for kids in the St. Louis Public School and Riverview Gardens Districts.

Miranda Jones, CEO of the Little Bit Foundation, spoke to News 4′s Melanie Johnson about the flood damage.

