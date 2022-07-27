Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter training

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is training deputies in active shooter situations throughout this week.

Sgt. Brian Rossomanno says there are multiple scenarios the deputies go through with this training.

“It’s asking a lot for someone to abandon the basic principle of self-preservation and to go through a door into what’s likely to be a gun fight,” Sgt. Rossomanno says. “That’s a lot to ask of someone and so we have to mentally prepare them for that. That kind of mindset doesn’t just happen. We have to try to develop it.”

Sgt. Rossomanno says one of the drills focuses on the importance of a single person response.

“We are a spread-out county, so the chances of one of our deputies having to go in by themselves is pretty good, so we want to drive home those single officer response tactics,” Sgt. Rossomanno says.

Deputy Roger Waeckerle says as a parent himself, he wants other community members to feel confident in their abilities.

“With us being here today, we’re accomplishing that,” Deputy Waeckerle says. “If it does ever arise, I am wholeheartedly confident in every deputy’s decision out here that we can confidently take down whatever situation arises.”

This year’s training is slightly different than years prior, allowing deputies to learn from recent incidents like the Uvalde school shooting and better prepare.

“As we’ve seen in the past all the way up from Columbine to recent Uvalde and Parkland and everything else, every active shooter is similar but different and that’s obviously gonna change our tactics in how we approach certain situations,” Deputy Waeckerle says.

Sgt. Rossomanno says yearly active shooter training is crucial for deputies. One of the main reasons behind that is he says he’s seen trends change in how these situations are handled.

“Back when I first started, 95% of shooters would commit suicide once they knew the cops were there,” Sgt. Rossomanno says. “Now that’s not the case. It’s really only about 60% now. We’re seeing where these shooters are engaging with police more than they used to. They’re being taken into custody more than they used to.”

Not only is the focus on the physical and mental skills behind these active shooter situations, but also the emotional impact it has on everyone involved.

“People sometimes forget that we are humans too and all the emotions that parents feel, a lot of us are parents with kids that go to school in Jefferson County,” Sgt. Rossomanno says. “We feel those emotions too both as human beings but as responders. We also need to recognize that not everybody is born with the mindset. I’ve said before that every cop in America is trained for active shooter response but not every cop is wired for it.”

Deputies are training throughout this week, practicing for every potential scenario they could face.

