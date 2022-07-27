Advertisement

Food banks see increased need after flooding

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday.

The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.

Inflation has been hurting Americans for a while now. This week’s flooding has compounded the need for families. Food banks are distributing food to evacuation centers and can always use more volunteers and donations.

