Advertisement

Cardinals fan can turn double plays with Ozzie Smith

Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to the crowd and his teammates after hitting the...
Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to the crowd and his teammates after hitting the game winning home run in the ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2, in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 14, 1985. Smith's teammate Tommy Herr pats his chest. The Cardinals went up one game on the Dodgers to take a three game to two advantage in the National League playoffs. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)(Doug Pizac | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new, one-of-a-kind experience will let Cardinals fans “Turn Two with Ozzie” on-field at Busch Stadium.

The hour-long experience will give fans an up-close fielding demonstration by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, followed by an opportunity to turn two double plays with him and another Cardinals alum. Each participant will get a photo alongside Smith, a pre-signed baseball and two tickets to a 2023 Cardinals home game.

There are four one-hour sessions available for registration on Aug. 8 and Sept. 26. The cost is $510.

Click here to register or learn more.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the second inning of...
Local doctor reacts to Cardinals’ Goldschmidt, Arenado questioning safety of COVID-19 vaccine
Nate Crump
Local man who had chance to play in Negro Leagues, worked for NASA turns 102
Nate Crump
Local man who had chance to play in Negro Leagues, worked for NASA turns 102
Inside Arch Apparel in Brentwood, t-shirts and hats now feature a familiar rallying cry,...
Local businesses express excitement over the return of XFL football