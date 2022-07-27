4Warn Weather: More Storm Chances Thursday, Heat Returns Next Week

Weather Discussion: Thursday will have another chance for scattered storms. These won’t be widespread or heavy enough to be a major flood issue, but a few downpours here or there are possible. The chance of rain in St. Louis looks to arrive after the morning drive, so we have better sleeping weather tonight too. But watch for the chance of rain any time after 10AM through the mid-evening. It won’t rain all day, but a quick shower or storm may move through.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday it dries out and will be mostly cloudy and below normal with a high in the low 80s. And the weekend looks nice without any intense heat, but we do have a 30% chance for a shower Sunday.

More Heat: Hotter temps arrive next week with mid 90s by Tuesday & Wednesday. And the Extended outlook from August 4th to the 10th has a strong climate signal for hotter than normal temperatures.

