4Warn Alert: More chances for rain, low flood risk

Weather Discussion: Temperatures remain in the mid-80s today with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. An isolated storm or two may reach severe limits, but the risk overall is low. Overnight rain is expected with another chance at isolated strong storms Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding along rivers and creeks can’t be ruled out, but it won’t be to the same magnitude as Tuesday’s rainfall. A Weather Alert Day does exist for today due to the low-end severe risk south. We have held off issuing an Alert Day for Thursday given the low confidence in the ability for storms to reach severe limits. Check back as this may change with later updates.

Friday rain exits early and drier air moves in for the weekend. Early next week additional rain looks to develop with the heat starting to build back.

