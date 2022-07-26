Teen shot during robbery attempt in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found an 18-year-old on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound in North City Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:18 p.m. in the 4800 block of Farlin Ave. Reports say the victim was hanging out with the suspects, and they shot him while attempting to rob him.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical and stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.