St. Peters issues voluntary boil order due to water main breakage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Peters issued a water boil advisory to residents in St. Peters Tuesday.

The following subdivisions including Savannah, Country Hill Farm, and Southwood Drive, have issued a voluntary boil order due to the water main break on Monday. The St. Peters Utilities Department is waiting to confirm the water quality before lifting the advisory. They say it will take up to two days before confirming.

The utilities department also encourages residents to bring water to a boil for three to five minutes, then let the water cool off before drinking. Water can be used for bathing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.